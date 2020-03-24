🔥Five table-setting trends you need to know about for Christmas 2018🔥

Hosting Christmas Day dinner can be stressful – from making sure the turkey is cooked to keeping warring relatives apart.

And that’s before you’ve even had time to think about how to lay out the table for your festive feast!

To make life easier we’ve identified the top table-setting trends for Christmas 2018 – so you can concentrate on not overcooking those sprouts…

1. SPARKLING METALLICS TABLE DÉCOR

Steven Rowe, head of design at Tesco, reveals why you should sparkle this season.

“In keeping with one of our hero trends for Christmas – iced metallics – introducing touches of metallics is a simple but effective way to creative an on-trend festive look for your Christmas table.

The best table settings for Christmas 2018

“The clean and simple look of silver and white hues will always be sure to impress your guests, and will match any existing style.

“We’d recommend sticking to a two-tone colour scheme e.g. white and silver or traditional gold and red, and incorporate natural greenery, such as a sprig of rosemary tied with string to create a stylish napkin holder, to bring a touch of the outside to your table setting.”

2. CHRISTMAS JEWEL TONES DECORATIONS

Made.com suggest using gold accents to bring out vibrant jewel colours.

“With table decor this deliciously decadent, who cares about the food?

“Using dark walls as your backdrop, bring a little warmth to your tablescape with garish gold accents and jewel-toned linens.

“Handwritten name cards, fine wine and a fancy fruit platter are sure to impress your guests (even if you’re ordering in).”

3. MIDNIGHT BLUE TABLE DECORATIONS

Emily Dunstan, buyer at Heals, suggests hosts should go to the dark side over the festive period.

“Make a contemporary update to the dinner table this Christmas by using a deep, midnight palette to evoke a sense of drama and intimacy within the scene.

“Layer ceramics in a dark Tenmoku glaze with petrol blue accessories and pair with amber tones and metallic finishes to create an exquisite backdrop to the festivities for guests to admire.

“Lift the energy with gold accents and create a warm illumination throughout the room by lining the table with elegant taper candles.

“Fill a tall glass vase with midnight blue baubles and mix with twinkling fairy lights to bring an element of seasonal chic while staying firmly on-trend.”

4. TIMELESS TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS DÉCOR

The people at Homesense are convinced you can’t go wrong by keeping things traditional.

“Grab your sleigh and opt for a traditional theme this Christmas. With wooden crafted details and an abundance of fabrics in classic red and green tones you’ll be able to create a timeless look, allowing your style to last for years to come,” they say.

“Create a floral centrepiece with different textured greenery and faux foliage surrounded by warm, flickering candles in berry scents and shades.

“Complete your festive table with elegant crystal glasses and a gold trimmed ice bucket and hurricane lanterns.

“Consider adding quirky decorative characters to your traditional décor to inject some style and personality.”

5. NORDIC NIGHTS TABLE DECORATIONS

Sophia Ridley, head of home design at Debenhams, suggests taking inspiration from Scandinavia.

“This story has a modern Scandi-cool vibe. Simple metallic stars are contrasted with dark backgrounds. Minimal, statement foliage is accented by clean gold lines and imperfect block print patterns finish the look. Less is more.

“Stars along with other simple Christmas silhouettes are the key pattern drivers. Fun slogans add a sense of personality and humour and monochrome foliage prints frame the text.

“The key colours are dark navy, white, gold and rose gold, with accents of light blue and grey.”

