🔥Five Stars Of The Suicide Squad Just Wrapped Filming, Including John Cena🔥

We’re still a ways out from seeing James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But the film itself is one step closer to being finished. According to the director, five key stars have officially wrapped production — including John Cena. And it looks like the rest won’t be far behind them.

This Saturday, James Gunn shared an update on Instagram, informing fans that The Suicide Squad crew had finished their filming in Panama. His post included a video of the director seemingly posing with a fan in the streets of Colón, Panama, with the words “That’s a wrap!” superimposed on the short clip. In a heartfelt message that accompanied the video, he paid tribute to a few of the actors who also finished their commitments to the film at the same time:

That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members – @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee. Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special.

Principal photography began in Atlanta back in September 2019. James Gunn has been generous with fans, sharing numerous updates. After heading to Panama City for some on-location filming, James Gunn revealed that the cast and crew were nearing the end of production. So while it’s not a surprise that they’re already saying goodbye to some pivotal cast members, it’s clearly a bittersweet moment for those involved.

Of the five actors James Gunn tagged in his post, Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flagg, is the only returning cast member from David Ayers’ 2016 Suicide Squad. Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior will play Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee is lending his voice to King Shark. As for Joaquin Cosio and John Cena? Their roles are still being kept a secret — at least, for now.

But while we have no idea how John Cena will fit into The Suicide Squad, we do know that he was “blown away” by the film’s script, and incredibly hyped about being a part of it. He’s not the only cast member who’s been vocal about what a great experience The Suicide Squad has been. Joel Kinnaman has praised the atmosphere on set, and said that it felt like he was filming his first comedy. Hopefully he’s not too bummed about wrapping up his role.

For those who still have work to do, it’s not entirely clear where they’ll be heading next. And though there are only a couple of weeks left in production, there will still be plenty to do in the editing room once filming officially wraps. The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.