Five St. Louis-area Gordmans stores to close

Shoppers in line outside the Gordmans store in Fairview Heights, which opened at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers looking for bargains and discounted items endured a light but steady rain on Thanksgiving Day as they waited for stores to open in Fairview Heights, Ill., on Nov. 28, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer

Tim Vizer

Five local Gordmans department stores are set to close, leaving just one in the St. Louis area.Stage Stores, the Houston-based buyer of bankrupt Gordmans assets, said in an email to the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that only the Crystal City store will remain open.The following Gordmans are set to close:• 1355 South 5th Street in St. Charles• 687 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard in the Gravois Bluffs mall in Fenton• 81 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights• 2259 Missouri State Highway K in O’Fallon, Mo.• 235 Arnold Crossroads Center in ArnoldThe stores had survived a previous round of cuts by Stage in 2017, the year Gordmans filed for bankruptcy and when the Gordmans in Chesterfield was shuttered.”As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests,” the company said in the email about the latest closures.The decision to close the five St. Louis-area stores came as a result of its latest review. No dates were given for when the stores would close.Stage operates other department stores under the names of Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage.The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported earlier this month that Stage was preparing for a financial restructuring that could include filing for bankruptcy.

