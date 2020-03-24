🔥Five small (but much needed) pick me ups to boost your mood🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Corona containment has its ups and downs.

Yes, constant access to the fridge, TV breaks and life in your favourite PJs is great, but the lack of fresh air, tangible relationships and well, all-round freedom is enough to get any one of us down.

We can’t replicate the feeling of hugging a friend, lover or family member, but we can point you in the direction of our favourite pick-me-ups, which we hope will keep you buoyant when you need it most.

Hug a furry friend

Cuddle a pet to bring some calm

Lack of social interaction promises to leave us all feeling a little blue.

Though a study by Cats Protection found that 87% of pet owners said the companionship of a furry friend had a positive impact on their mental wellbeing.

Got a pet? Now is the time to give them (and you) a little TLC. You’ll be surprised at how a two minute cuddle can lift one’s spirits and productivity levels.

And breathe

Practice yoga or meditation to make some time for breathing

If you find yourself in a spiral of pass-ag Slack messages with your shoulders up around your ears, it’s time to take a breath.

Download Stop Breathe & Think, Calm or Reset from your Android or iOS app store and take a few minutes to relax your brain, muscles and blood pressure a few times a day. Plus, it’s an excuse to flop on the sofa.

Do move

Move live Mr Motivator (Alamy Stock Photo)

Sure your favourite gym, spin and boxing classes are off the cards for a while, but raising your heart rate is a sure fire way to guarantee a surge of mood-boosting, positivity-triggering and stress-easing endorphins. Find a few of our favourite online workouts and wellness sessions here (insert link). Alternatively throw it back to 1994 with this ten minute treat from the one and only Mr Motivator.

Practise gratitude

Keeping a gratitude journal might help

Find yourself dwelling on negative thoughts? Headstrong Counselling counsellor Jules Kosciuczyk recommends introducing a gratitude ritual into your daily routine. ‘As you make your coffee, tea or juice in the morning share 3 things you are grateful for today.’ Write it down, stick it on the fridge or even share it with a partner or friend.

Pick up the phone

Make sure to keep in contact with your loved ones – even if it’s just a phone call

Remember when we used to pick up the phone and call our friends rather than being slavish subscribers to endless messaging services? Elizabeth Turp, BACP (British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy) accredited counsellor, trainer and writer suggests adjusting your ways at this time. ‘Socially, increase online and telephone contact with loved ones in new ways and talk about other things,’ she says. ‘For example try having a meal with someone over Skype. Maintaining good self-care in ways like this is good for your mental health, sleep and even your immune system.’

Focus on the positive

The constant chatter surrounding Covid-19 can be frightening, so take a break from the news cycle and treat yourself to some the social media accounts dedicated to spreading the positive stories that continue to emerge around our globe.

Try:

@tanksgoodnews

@goodnews_movement

@upworthy