🔥Five people shot to death at Missouri gas station, including officer and gunman🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

Five people shot to death at Missouri gas station, including officer and gunman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police chief says 5 dead, including officer and gunman, in shooting at gas station in Springfield.This is a breaking story.Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201@mandystlpd on Twitterastamand@post-dispatch.com

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt. 

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Feb. 24, authorities said.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say. 

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

Kevin Perkins is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence. 

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree. 

The parents of Krystofer M. Batsell, who was killed in the November pursuit, claim in their lawsuit that officers ignored two orders to end the chase

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.

A car crashed into the side of the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church where voters were supposed to cast their ballot Tuesday morning. 

You May Also Like

will-my-tickets-be-refunded-if-my-gig-is-cancelled-over-coronavirus?-latest-information-from-ticketmaster,-axs-and-more

🔥Will my tickets be refunded if my gig is cancelled over coronavirus? Latest information from Ticketmaster, AXS and more🔥

football-coronavirus-fallout-live-q&a:-james-olley-answers-your-questions-as-sporting-calendar-grinds-to-halt

🔥Football coronavirus fallout LIVE Q&A: James Olley answers your questions as sporting calendar grinds to halt🔥

fight-against-coronavirus-could-easily-get-a-$20-million-boost-from-missouri-lawmakers

🔥Fight against coronavirus could easily get a $20 million boost from Missouri lawmakers🔥

hochman:-finally,-missouri-makes-the-proper-call-and-cancels-senior-high-school-basketball-finals

🔥Hochman: Finally, Missouri makes the proper call and cancels senior high school basketball finals🔥

About the Author: syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *