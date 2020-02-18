🔥Five of the most shocking performances at the BRIT Awards, from Madonna to the KLF🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Truth be told, the BRIT Awards this year looks like it’s going to be a pretty beige affair.

With Jack Whitehall hosting and Lewis Capaldi leading the performers on the night, it’s fair to say that ceremony organisers haven’t put a great deal of effort into pushing out that boat. But with all the shenanigans that have gone down in the past, you can hardly blame them.

Over the last couple of decades, the BRITs has had its fair share of controversies, from piddled presenters forgetting which award they’re presenting to rock royalty squaring up against drunken DJs.

Some of the live performances have been particularly shocking, in both good and bad ways. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable musical moments from down the years. We’re (secretly) hoping for something similar tonight.

Kanye West — All Day (2015)

Was Kanye West’s performance of All Day at the 2015 BRITs controversial? Depends on who you ask. More than 120 viewers were so enraged by the repeated use of the n-word in the lyrics that they complained to Ofcom — many others were angered by the TV broadcast’s persistent muting of his performance whenever the word appeared, arguing it was nothing more than artistic censorship.

And then there was the decision to invite onto the stage around 40 darkly clad men — among them UK artists Skepta, Stormzy, Novelist, Jammer, Shorty, Krept and Konan, and Fekky — with two people holding flamethrowers. Some ignorant observers decried it as a glamorisation of gang culture, while others took a more nuanced approach and claimed it was a patronisation of the newly re-emerged UK grime scene. This was, remember, months before Shut Up and Shutdown had been released, with grime still awaiting its mainstream renaissance. Others argued that Kanye’s showcase of UK artists was a major step towards that genre boom.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s impossible to argue that this anything other than a pure piece of Kanye provocation. Would you expect anything else?

Stormzy — Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2/Big For Your Boots (2018)

“Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?” Stormzy spat out the words with stinging venom during his minute-long freestyle at the 2018 ceremony and, less than 24 hours later, Downing Street had responded by admitting once again that the government had been too slow in dealing with the 2017 tragedy. The spokesperson added that the prime minister herself hadn’t actually watched Stormzy’s performance, but like anyone who actually did tune in, she undoubtedly felt the shockwaves.

It was a thunderous performance, as a shirtless Stormzy stood under a torrent of pouring rain and hit out at the hypocrisy of MPs and the continued discrimation against young black men. But, in trademark style, his ire was coupled with uplifting praise — “Jourdan Dunn up on them Billboards, I feel the pride/ And Daniel Kaluuya won a BAFTA, I could’ve cried” — and finished with words of love for his own family: “Got two sisters, one black mum, they raised a prince/ Raised up by black girl magic, what did you think, huh?”

The freestyle was sandwiched between performances of Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 and Big For Your Boots, both singles from Gang Signs and Prayer, which won Album of the Year that night. It was an all-round triumph, then, and signalled what we now know was merely the beginning.

Madonna — Living For Love (2015)

Poor Madonna. The Queen of Pop is no stranger to a provocative on-stage comment or performance, but she was the subject of a wholly unfortunate talking point back in 2015.

During a rendition of Living For Love, the cape-wearing singer stood at the top of a small flight of stairs. She appeared to fiddle with a fastening around her neck but, before she could properly release herself, she was flung backwards as a dancer yanked her backwards.

It was quite the tumble, but to be fair, she took it like a champ. With those backing dancers paralysed like minotaurs caught in the headlights, the singer regained her composure, walked back up the stairs and carried on singing like nothing had happened. Bravo.

Michael Jackson/Jarvis Cocker — Earth Song (1996)

When Jarvis Cocker woke up on the morning of February 19, 1996, he probably didn’t think he’d end the day at 3am, being questioned in a police station after bursting onto the stage during a Michael Jackson performance.

Alas, things never do turn out quite as we expect and, even as Jackson appeared during the ceremony to perform a ridiculously overblown version of Earth Song, Cocker still wasn’t planning on a stage invasion. “I was just sat there and watching it and feeling a bit ill,” the Pulp frontman explained a few days after the incident, “because he’s up there doing his Jesus act”. The thought occurred to Cocker that he could quite easily just run up on stage — his table was only a few yards from where Jackson was performing — and after some egging on from his bandmates, that’s exactly what he did.

“Once I was there, I didn’t really know what to do then,” Cocker recalled. “So I thought I may as well bend over and show my bum”. He delivered the act complete with some fart-wafting gestures, before running around the stage, briefly exposing his belly to the camera and eventually disappearing.

It was a delightful display of playful disobedience, but the police were less impressed. According to Cocker, they kept him in his dressing room for two hours, before carting him down to a police station until the early hours. Comedian Bob Mortimer, who had previously worked as a solicitor, was on hand to provide ad hoc legal advice. Luckily, Cocker emerged unscathed.

The KLF/Extreme Noise Terror — 3am Eternal (1992)

The KLF’s raucous rampage of a performance was surely one of the most shocking moments in BRITs history — especially when it’s consider it was actually a watered down version of what the duo had wanted to happen.

In 1992, Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty were emerging from a year in which they had grown to become one of the best selling British acts of the time. Their single 3am Eternal had been a number one and they were therefore invited to perform it as the opening song at the BRITs. From an uninformed viewpoint it seemed like a safe bet, but for The KLF, who held the music industry in such disdain, it was a rare chance to run riot.

At short notice, they enlisted the help of Ipswich crust punks Extreme Noise Terror to rework 3am Eternal into a snarling punk-rock beast. While they did that, the duo hatched a plan to chuck pigs’ blood over the audience as they performed, and even dismember a live sheep — both plans were abandoned once the BRITs’ lawyers caught wind.

The performance itself was unhinged, a vitriolic riot of noise, which tore itself apart in front of a crowd of stunned industry honchos. Instead of blood, a machine gun fired out blanks above the onlookers’ heads. As the song came to an ugly end, a voice rang out over the PA system: “The KLF have now left the music business”.

Later that night, the band dumped a dead sheep outside by the entrance to one of the BRITs afterparties, with a message tied to its waist: “I died for you – bon appetit.” Later, they would effectively erase their musical impact by deleting their back catalogue. In 1994, they burned £1 million in cash on the Scottish island of Jura, watching on as their fortune went up in flames.