🔥Five of the best houseplants to transform your home into a green oasi🔥

Already popular with urban gardeners, houseplants are in huge demand this week as millions flock to nurseries and head online to enjoy some spring gardening during the coronavirus clampdown.

Nurseries and horticultural websites say they have seen an “Easter come early” rush of customers who plan to get busy in their gardens while in self-isolation.

The Royal Horticultural Society says sales have risen by 30 per cent in the shop at its garden in Wisley, Surrey.

For those without outdoor gardens, or staring down the barrel of 12 weeks in small homes, houseplants are a brilliant way to add greenery without taking up too much space.

“Decorating with plants has become huge, especially in urban areas and cities where green space is limited,” explains pinner Gem Morson, founder of The Mother Cooker and keen gardener.

“Not only can creating a green space improve interiors, it can also improve your mental health. You can find a lot of inspiration on Pinterest for getting started such as simple plants that don’t need much care such as the ZZ plant, Calathea, Snake plant, peace lily or bunny ears cactus.”

Houseplants for the home

1. Snake plant

Sometimes called a “Mother-in-law’s tongue”, variations of a snake plant have a natural capacity to remove toxins from its immediate environment.

Easily to care for and great for beginners, the plant gives off oxygen during the night time hours rather than taking it away so it’s ideal for a bedroom.

2. Peace Lily

This shade-loving plant is another gem for cleansing the air of toxics from around you. Try not to give it too much sunlight during the warmer months.

A lover of humidity, pop this plant in a kitchen or bathroom to help it reach its full potential.

3. Rubber plant

Native to Asia, a Rubber plant is able to grown to quite a substantial size within a few years if you give it the care and attention it deserves.

Be sure to invest in well-draining soil because they don’t like to sit in water and keep it out of direct sunlight to keep it happy.

4. Bunny ears cactus

Originating in Mexico. a bunny ears cactus is a great option to display on a windowsill as they love to have lots of sun exposure.

They’re also very low-maintenance to perfect for those who don’t have the best track record for keeping plants alive.

Simply give them a spritz every few weeks to keep them ticking over.

5. Fiddle leaf plant

This tropical plant is originally from west Africa and loves to enjoy the sunshine.

Be careful to keep an eye on the soil as it does not like sitting in water. This will cause root rot if it is left swimming in too much water.

It’s a brilliant option for a living room because it helps to eliminate dust, purify the air and can control the humidity.

Plants can be a great way to help act as a room divider if you have open plan living

How to display your plants

Plants are great for helping to divide a room, especially if you have an open-plan living and dining area.

Invest in a long plant stand, also from IKEA and priced at £40, which also doubles up as storage. Double up to get the correct room length.

For something a little different and to get that true living in a greenhouse feel, hang your plants from the ceiling.

This matt hanging pot from Trouva, priced £12, is ideal for a reading nook or to hang by the front door.

Choose a variety of cacti to showcase in Made.com’s white trio hanging plant pot, priced £32.

Plant pots come in all shapes and sizes. This concrete and wooden plant pot on legs, like this one, from Out & Out and priced at £99, displays a trio of plants at different heights.