🔥Five of the best beauty trends from London Fashion Week AW20🔥

From My Little Pony sparkles to making a statement with your ears, here are the top beauty trends we found backstage at London Fashion Week AW20.

FOIL ME ONCE, FOIL ME TWICE

Erdem AW20

AS SEEN AT: Preen, Erdem and Simone Rocha

Enchanting, eye catching and pretty damn OTT, this season’s most extra eye embellishment requires a trick down to the art shop. Inspired by everything from Cecil Beaton’s photography to shimmering shawls of fish, Sam Bryant, Lynsey Alexander and Thomas De Kluyver worked with MAC, NARS, Gucci Beauty and heaps of gold/silver/pink leaf to get the look. Using either MAC Lip Glass, £16, Gucci Beauty Baume à Lèvres Lip Balm in Joslyn Clair, £34 or body glue as an adhesive, artists simply brushed foil straight onto lids, ears and hairlines using a paintbrush then sent them straight out onto the runway.

A WHISPER OF GLITTER

Subtle glitter at Christopher Kane

AS SEEN AT: Christopher Kane, Marques’ Almeida, Erdem

Glitter took a step back this season, but it didn’t completely disappear. Lucia Pieroni, Terry Barber and Lynsey Alexander sparsely dotted lips and lids with a glimmer of shimmer using MAC and NARS. Inspired by refracted water and My Little Pony, the wearable yet ethereal feeling for next year’s party season is very much less is more. To get the look, Barber and Pieroni encourage slathering eyes and mouths in MAC Lip Glass Clear, £16, then lightly pressing on a smidgen of glitter, while Alexander says to pat NARS Sex Shuffle Lipstick, £22 into lips.

CLAW TO SUCCESS

Nails at Halpern

AS SEEN AT: Charlotte Knowles, Ashish, Halpern

Kiss goodbye to your highly polished ‘natural’ nails, this AW20 is set to be all about vibrancy, length and interesting shapes. Working with acrylics to get the length, Lauren Michelle Pires trimmed nails at Charlotte Knowles into off-kilter angles and painted them in warm, neutral tones, such as African Sunset, £10 with Peacci. Using the same brand, Ama Quashie sculpted rectangular 60s inspired nails for Ashish, painting them vibrants shades like Aphrodite, and Kitten, both £10. And Marian Newman created a matte elongated coffin shape featuring micro-glitter embellishments using CND Vinylux Matte Top Coat, £4.95 and Lecente Foil in Rainbow Shimmer. £3.95.

EARS TO THAT

Richard Malone’s ear-tucked look

AS SEEN AT: Preen, 16 Arlington, Richard Malone

You already own AW20s most desirable accessory: the ear. No, the trend setters aren’t styling it with piercings (although, please do feel free), they’re framing it with hair instead. Hair heroes Eugine, Sam McKnight and Richard Phillipart worked with Wella, Hair By Sam McKnight and Babyliss products to lead the way with slick, wet look locks carefully moulded around the ear using Wella Professionals Absolute Set Hair Spray, £10.16 or Hair By Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist, £22, making it a focus point in its own right. In Eugine’s own words, “it’s about framing the ears, so they’re an accessory like a pair of SkullCandy headphones.”

WELCOME TO THE BOYS CLUB

Emilia Wickstead’s slicked-back hair

AS SEEN AT: Emilia Wickstead, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane

Regimented, masculine, military inspired hair is a-go. Benjamin Muller, Anthony Turner and Guido worked with Dyson, Bumble and Bumble and Redken products to frame the face with either sculpted slicked back locks or low ponytails, creating a polished yet hardened silhouette. To achieve the sleek texture both Muller and Turner recommend using the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, £299, precision nozzle to close frizz-inducing hair cuticles, creating maximum shine.