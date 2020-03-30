🔥Five of the best beauty gadgets to have in your at-home kit🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

From the line smoothers and skin firmers that the facialists swear by to the techy hair tools that beauty editors rely on, there’s no denying that we now exist in a time when we can – at least to some extent – be our very own skin experts and hair stylists.

The latest and greatest beauty gadgets promise to revolutionise, refine and speed-up our daily regimes, as well as enhancing the results we achieve with our beauty products.

With this in mind, here are five of our favourite tools for delivering top rate results throughout isolation and beyond.

The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Décolletage Bib

Following the incredible success of The Light Salon’s London walk-in light bars the brand produced this clever portable bib.

Just like the pro machines found at the clinic it harnesses red light and near-infrared technology to wage war on spot-causing bacteria, stimulate collagen production and target redness and wrinkles on the back, neck and delicate décolletage.

The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Décolletage Bib, £445

NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device

Struggling with cellulite or sagging skin? The four spheres on this innovative skincare device deliver targeted microcurrents to help firm, tone and smooth by gently stimulating the body to produce more collagen and elastin which in turn aids skin repair. Use it for five minutes daily on the buttocks, thighs, upper arms or tummy as required.

NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device, £383

Dyson Corrale™ Straightener

£399 is a very significant investment for a pair of straighteners, but Dyson’s new Corrale™ comes with buckets of innovation and style.

Patented flexing plates work to efficiently gather and shape each and every hair strand allowing for enhanced styling with half the damage, while three temperature settings tend to every hair type from fine to coarse, and a powerful battery makes cordless styling easy.

Dyson Corrale™ Straightener, £399

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massage Beauty Roller

This circulation and complexion boosting beauty from Hollywood skin expert, and A lister darling Nurse Jamie is set with 24 tourmaline quartz stones to mimic the facial massaging techniques used in her clinic. With its unique hexagonal form it gently but efficiently works to stimulate the blood circulation to noticeably revive and invigorate your complexion.

Nurse Jamie Uplift Massage Beauty Roller, £55

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite EyeCare Pro, £175

Achieve rested, revived eyes in just three minutes a day with this hard-working light therapy tool created by dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Dr. Dennis Gross. Featuring an full spectrum of 72 LEDs it uses therapeutic light to penetrate the skin’s dermis, so stimulating collagen production to combat ageing around the eyes. Use it daily and expect to see visible results after only a fortnight from smoother crows feet to a more even skin tone.

Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite EyeCare Pro, £175