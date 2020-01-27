🔥Five million residents left Wuhan before coronavirus lockdown, mayor reports🔥

January 27, 2020 | 11: 41am

About 5 million residents left Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus originated, before it was placed under lockdown because of the epidemic during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to a report.

Mayor Zhou Xianwang said about 9 million people remained in the city after the lockdown was imposed Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Of the 2,700 people under observation in Wuhan, about 1,000 were likely to be confirmed cases. As of Sunday, the city had 533 confirmed cases, the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Chinese State Council has extended the holiday to Feb. 2 to curb the spread of the virus, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The holiday was initially supposed to last until Jan. 30.

The council also said that and schools and universities will be suspended until further notice from the education ministry.

Ma Xiaowei, who heads the National Health Commission, told a press conference that battling the outbreak was complicated, particularly after it was discovered that the coronavirus could be transmitted even during the incubation period of one to 14 days.

“Some patients have normal temperatures and there are many milder cases. There are hidden carriers,” Ma said.

“There are signs showing the virus is becoming more transmissible. These walking ‘contagious agents’ [hidden carriers] make controlling the outbreak a lot more difficult,” he said.