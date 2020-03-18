🔥Five London restaurants offering discounts to NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

These are tricky times for us all, not least for those working in the NHS.

The doctors, nurses and all staff working hard to fight the coronavirus outbreak deserve all the help they can get – and a pretty big thank you.

Restaurants across London are showing their gratitude by offering NHS workers discounts and freebies (just show your work ID to redeem them), hoping to make these difficult days a little easier.

From half price fish and chips to free coffee, these are the London restaurants supporting those on the front line of the pandemic fight.

Poppies

The fish and chips favourite is offering a 50 per cent discount on all orders across its sites, for both eat-in and takeaway. Of which, they’ve recently partnered with Deliveroo, who are offering “no-contact” drop-offs.

W1, E1, NW1, poppiesfishandchips.co.uk

The Athenian

From Wembley to Canary Wharf, the Greek street food connoisseur will offer 50 per cent off souvlaki gyros and more for NHS staff. Make sure to try their signature spicy saucce.

Various locations, theathenian.co.uk

1947 London

NHS workers can indulge in a restorative curry on the cheap at this high-end Indian restaurant, with 50 per cent off the bill.

33 Rathbone Street, W1T 1RR, 1947london.com

Carluccio’s

The Italian restaurant group is offering free hot drinks to take away and 50 per cent off drinking and dining for NHS staff, and will apply the same discount to products in its delis.

Various locations, carluccios.com

Pret A Manger

As the cafe giant goes takeaway-only, it has also announced that NHS workers can get free hot drinks and 50 per cent off all food.

Various locations, pret.co.uk