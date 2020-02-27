Five hurt after car being pursued by St. Louis County police strikes two vehicles

1 of 3

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when the suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when a suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when a suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

UPDATED at 9:10 a.m. Thursday with information about shots being fired at officers in an unmarked police car.FLORISSANT — Five people were hurt late Wednesday when a car being pursued by police struck two other vehicles.St. Louis County officer Tracy Panus said police began chasing the car because it fit the description of a vehicle whose occupants shot at police officers in St. Louis city earlier in the day.About 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers in the North County precinct saw a black Mercedes-Benz near Interstate 270 and Halls Ferry Road. The county officers started pursuing the Mercedes.About four miles west, near I-270 and North Hanley Road, the Mercedes hit two vehicles, Panus said. Some of the wreckage was strewn along Dunn Road.The driver of the Mercedes and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Both were arrested.The drivers of the two vehicles that were struck, plus a passenger in one of the cars, also were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. No additional information was released on them.Police found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs. No officers were hurt in the chase or the earlier shooting.St. Louis police had earlier broadcast a description of the Mercedes to police agencies around the metro area after occupants of the car shot at two city officers about 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The officers, who were in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, had been patrolling the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue.Police officer Michelle Woodling said the officers saw the Mercedes driving erratically on Emerson. A man in the Mercedes fired shots at the officers and fled, Woodling said. The city officers weren’t hurt and they didn’t return fire, she said.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.