🔥Five Guys a Week is about to become your new guilty pleasure🔥

Five men, one potential girlfriend and a house full of testosterone-fuelled jibes, cringe-worthy flirting and tough decisions. If Channel 4’s latest show sounds ridiculous then that’s because it is – and we can’t stop watching.

Five Guys a Week sees a quintet of men all move in with a woman hoping to find her soulmate but rather than shacking up in a swanky abode a la Love Island, they crash on her sofas and in the spare room.

Trust us: It makes for compelling viewing…

For the uninitiated, here’s how it works…

We’re currently two episodes in and on Tuesday night, it was Kellie’s turn to welcome an unlikely clan of house guests.

Moving into her home were strongman Lee, former Army man Steve, a nightclub owner named Barry, sports shop manager Craig and deluxe burger van owner Anthony.

The men arrived one-by-one, each clutching a gift with some going for the more traditional wine and flowers combo, while Anthony – desperate to impress with his cooking credentials – brought some… artisan meat.

The first supper

Over the course of the week, they then attempt to flirt with the 32-year-old mum-of-two (the kids move out for filming, obviously) and, crucially, outdo each other.

This begins at dinner number one, which is where a lot of the dirty laundry and baggage is revealed.

In Tuesday’s show, this is also where testosterone-fuelled edges started to fray as the men began disagreeing and bickering.

Meeting the friends (and/or family)

The lucky (or not-so-lucky) lady does get to rope in her loved ones to help decide and both of the first two episodes have seen the woman, her pals and the blokes head off on a night out.

The excitement of it can go to everyone’s heads though – which is how poor Steve ended up projectile vomiting in one of the children’s bedrooms this week. Which brings us to…

The evictions

Each morning, after a good night’s sleep, the woman picks a man to pack his bags and vacate the building.

Unsurprisingly, Steve got the boot after his spectacular display.

Choosing a winner

After a not-so-romantic dinner for three on the last night, a decision is made and one temporary resident gets the chance to actually form a relationship with the bachelorette as another falls at the final hurdle.

And we won’t spoil the winner of the two episodes so far in case you’re watching on catch-up but things get weirdly emotional.

Five Guys A Week airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 9.15pm. Catch up on all All4.