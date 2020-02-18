🔥Five great things to do in London with kids this half term🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

School’s out in London this week, with February half term offering a much needed break – for the kids at least, not so much for parents.

Luckily there are plenty of places to keep the little ones busy, with some of London’s biggest museums putting on family-friendly workshops and tours.

Elsewhere, there are free dining options, immersive experiences and places to entertain all members of the family.

These are our picks of what to get up to in the capital this half term.​

Tread the boards at the Globe

The whole world’s a stage this half term, and the Globe is running a series of fun and educational children’s throughout across the week. Kids can learn about the Bard and his timeless stories with the Half Term Tales series, which includes family tours, a relaxed discovery morning on Friday and storytelling sessions based on As You Like It and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which are aimed at children between the ages of five and 12.

Until February 23, 21 New Globe Walk​, SE1 9DT, ​shakespearesglobe.com

Head to Knight School at the Tower of London

(Getty Images)

Travel back in time to the War of the Roses with the Tower of London’s hands-on history lesson. Kids can dress up in armoury, design their own flag and learn what it took to be a knight in the 15th century. The half term exhibition is included in the price of general admission, so families can see the crown jewels while they’re there. The Twilight Tours and the Queer Lives at the Tower tours are also well worth checking out.

Until February 23, St Katharine’s & Wapping, EC3N 4AB, hrp.org.uk

Take a holiday to space at the Royal Observatory Greenwich

(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Fire up childrens’ imaginations with a trip to the stars – the Royal Observatory is putting on immersive workshops, helping those with a passion for astronomy learn more about our solar system. Guests will first enjoy a 20-minute session of star-gazing in the planetarium, before a half-hour workshop learning more about the planets. Sessions begin at 10am and tickets cost £6.

February 20-21, Blackheath Ave, SE10 8X, rmg.co.uk

Head out for a free meal at London’s family-friendly restaurants​

Restaurants where kids can eat for free in London

There are plenty of family-friendly restaurants in the capital, and a handful of places even lets kids dine for free. Children under the age of 10 can enjoy a complimentary main dish from the kids menu Tramshed in Shoreditch and Hixter in Bankside between 4-6pm Monday to Friday and 12-6pm on weekends. Kids under the age of 12 also get a complimentary meal when ordering from the Tilly’s Treats menu at Gordon Ramsay restaurants. Hungry for more? Read our full guide to free kids meals in London.

Various locations

Be inspired at the Southbank Centre

(Sam Peach Productions Ltd)

The likes of Dermot O’Leary, Cressida Cowell and Konnie Huq are on board for Imagine Children’s Festival, which aims to inspire families to experience art and culture together. This year kids have the chance to do everything from visiting a dinosaur zoo, helping create a community artwork on a giant chalkboard and heading out on an adventure with classic character Pippi Longstocking. Book now and don’t miss out.

Until February 23, Belvedere Road, SE1, southbankcentre.co.uk