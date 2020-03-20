Five Finger Death Punch’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert is rescheduled

Five Finger Death PunchCourtesy of Stephen Jensen

Five Finger Death Punch’s May 10 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills has been postponed from May 10 to Oct. 2. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. For any other questions regarding tickets, reach out to point of purchase.The show is a the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.The show is the second on the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season lineup to be rescheduled following Brooks & Dunn’s rescheduling.The rescheduling is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The playlist includes “U Can’t Touch This,” “From a Distance” and “Hands Clean.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new album “Heaven’s to Betsy” is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on …

Shows from the Infamous Stringdusters, Jake’s Leg, and Rhett Price are also affected.

Grelle’s album release concert at Off Broadway this weekend is canceled, as is the European tour that was scheduled to follow the St. Louis show.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour.” Tickets go on sale March 20.

The annual event was scheduled to take place May 2.

The original dates were June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn.

All concerts scheduled to take place at River City Casino now through April will be rescheduled out of concern for “the health and well being …

Five Finger Death PunchCourtesy of Stephen Jensen