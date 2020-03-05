🔥Five cats killed in series of 'unusual' incidents in same town in Essex🔥

Five cats have been killed and another injured in what the same time in “unusual” circumstances.

The pet animals were found dead in nearby areas of Brentwood, Essex, in what detectives believe may have been deliberate attacks.

Injuries to the bodies suggest they were struck with an object.

A sixth cat which suffered similar injuries is being treated in Brentwood, Essex Police said.

A concerned vet contacted the force after members of the public brought in cats they believed had died after being hit by a car.

Upon further inspection, it appeared that the fatal injuries could have been caused by the cats being struck with an object, police said.

Investigating officer Pc Faye Matthams said: “These circumstances are unusual and cat owners in the area are going to be understandably concerned.

“However I must stress that we are at the early stage of the investigation, we don’t know how these cats have got fatally injured and we are continuing our enquiries to establish what has happened.”

She said the cats are thought to have been injured in the Pilgrims Hatch and Kelvedon Hatch areas of Brentwood between Friday and Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour or believes their car may have struck a cat to contact them.

They also want to speak to the people who brought the cats to the vet surgery to establish where they were found, to establish if they were in the same place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood local policing team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.