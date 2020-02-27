Fitz and the Tantrums go through ‘all the feels’ but deliver a good time on new album

Michael Fitzpatrick from the band Fitz and the Tantrums performs on NBC’s Today show in 2017.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Michael Fitzpatrick from the band Fitz and the Tantrums performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 28, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums performs on day two of the inaugural 2017 Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Joseph Longo/Invision/AP)

Pop-rock band Fitz and the Tantrums is known for having a good time in its shows. But on its fourth album, the band explored other emotions.The band’s Michael Fitzpatrick says the “All the Feels” album, which follows 2016’s self-titled release, is Fitz and the Tantrums still being the party band fans love while also tackling subjects such as depression, anxiety, gun culture and more on songs like “I Just Wanna Shine,” “I Need Help!” and “Dark Days.”“That’s the tightrope we tried to walk,” Fitzpatrick says.“It was a challenge to do, but in this day and age we need positive messages out there in the world even when we’re talking about difficult subjects,” he says. “But you don’t want to wallow in it. Talk about overcoming it. That’s how we find our way through that tightrope.”He says the album is the band learning “you gotta speak your truth, write about what you’re dealing with in life. You want it to connect with people and resonate.”The songs are about “all the emotions, all the feels. … The connection we’re having playing these songs for people, you don’t know how many people walk up to us and tell us how much the record meant to them, how it helped them through difficult times. You write about it, put it into the world. You’re not sure how it’s connecting, but honestly it’s the greatest gift when it does.”Fitzpatrick says 80 songs were written for the album before the band landed on the 17 that made it.The process of whittling “All the Feels” down was an intense one for him and the band, which also includes Noelle Scaggs, Joe Karnes, James King, Jeremy Ruzumna and John Wicks.While he says some artists make the mistake of thinking every song they write is a great one, he knows that is not the case. Poring over the songs in front of them, he had to ask, “Is it the kind of song that resonates? Those are few and far between. In that process when you’re writing that many songs, you have to peel back the layers of the album. What do I want to say? What do I want to talk about? What does the song make me feel? When you pull back the layers, it exposes your truth.”The 80 songs got down to 50, then down to 30, then straight to the final songs, “the ones that complement each other and have a nice balance and flow. The songs that have real heart and meaning were like the cream rising to the surface.”The title track looks at how our electronic devices have turned us into a culture where human connection is lost. He knew as soon as “All the Feels” was written it would serve as the title; it was so fitting for the times.“In this day and age of technology, we’re all in our devices looking down. It’s this ‘together alone’ thing we all experience. Nobody’s talking, but we’re all on our phones. I want to feel a connection with my family, my friends, my peers.”That has certainly played out in the live concert setting, where concertgoers nowadays spend much of the concert recording and posting to social media. But he says that’s a tricky thing at a Fitz and the Tantrums concert because of how the band engages its fans.“We ask the audience to be the seventh member of the band. There’s a lot of crowd participation in what we do. We keep them so active clapping and singing it’s less time to grab their phones and lift them up. That’s a trick we found. It tapers a little of that.”The band is bringing its “All the Feels Winter Tour 2020” to the Pageant on Tuesday. He says the cool thing about the band’s live show now is Fitz and the Tantrums can now play a full set without adding covers and extending songs just to fill it out to an hour, like when the band only had “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” (2010) under its belt.“Now we’re able to truly pick the best from all the albums, plus we also have a few from the new album. Now it’s an hour-and-a-half plus show with nothing but the best from every song. It’s a quality problem to have now,” he says.He’s proud of the new material, especially with the reaction it has been getting.“That’s the fuel that keeps you going when you’re grinding on the road.”What Fitz and the Tantrums, Twin XL • When 8 p.m. Tuesday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $32.50-$37.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

