🔥Fitness coach Joe Wicks donates all profits from YouTube workout sessions to NHS🔥

Fitness coach Joe Wicks is donating “every single penny” of the money made by his online workout sessions during the coronavirus pandemic to the NHS.

The Body Coach, 33, is currently hosting live fitness classes aimed at children on his YouTube channel.

He aims to help kids stay active while the UK is in lockdown and schools are closed.

In a post shared on Instagram, Wicks said the viewership of his videos had seen advertising revenue “unlike anything I’ve seen or experienced on my channel before”.

He said: “So I’ve decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now.

“Thank you for watching, joining in and sharing… I’m loving being your P.E. Teacher and now you can watch again, knowing you’re not only staying fit, you’re also helping raise money for the NHS.”

In the first two days alone, Wicks’s YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV, had more than five million people view his lessons.

The father of two said earlier this week: “It’s about giving people that 30 minutes in the morning to get up off the sofa, move your body and get your heart pumping.

“This isn’t about getting people lean, it’s about saying, ‘Do this today to feel good’. Then, when your kids sit down to do some academic work, they’re energised and mentally prepared for a lesson at home.”

The fitness coach trained to be a PE teacher at St Mary’s University and planned to move into the profession before he found fame on YouTube.

Since then, he has visited thousands of schools around the UK, putting children in playgrounds and sports halls through their paces with his enthusiasm for physical education.