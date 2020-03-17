🔥'Fit' Tube staff urged to work amid coronavirus crisis as boss tells them: London needs you🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A dramatic appeal to Tube staff who are “fit” and in operational roles running the system to come to work and keep London moving was made today.

Mike Brown, the transport commissioner, said “people’s lives are relying” on a network carrying “essential workers and services.”

In an unprecedented message to more than 15,000 staff, including those on the Docklands Light Railway and London Overground, Mr Brown said: “If you are in an operational/safety critical role and you are fit and able to come to work, we really need you to do so.

“It is critical for London, and in particular for all essential workers and services, that we continue to provide the best service we can.

“People’s lives are relying on it and I know that those of you who can will help London in this latest time of need, as you have always done.”

Mike Brown issued the appeal to Tube staff (Matt Writtle)

Mr Brown who is to leave as chief of Transport for London (TfL) for a new role overseeing the restoration of Parliament, issued his direct bulletin to staff in the wake of the Prime Minister’s announcement of widespread new measures aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

He continued: “We are working with all of the other critical services in London to understand the full impact of the measures announced (yesterday) and how we can best support London.

“I appreciate many of you will have questions, and there will be more information available over the coming days. We will continue to provide you with updated advice as soon as we can. The Government has said that advice will continue to change as we move through different stages of response – but these measures are being introduced now because this is the moment at which they will have the biggest effect.”

Londoners wear Coronavirus masks – In pictures

Mr Brown makes clear in these “extraordinary times” that those who can work from home should do so.

“Those over 70 or who are vulnerable – currently defined as anyone whose doctor asks them to have a flu jab annually and anyone who is pregnant – should speak to their manager to let them know about your health condition as soon as you are able to do so. This will help make sure we can support you when Government advice around shielding these people from all non-essential contact comes into effect at the weekend.

“If you or anyone in your household has a high temperature of 37.8 or higher, or a new persistent cough, your entire household should self-isolate for 14 days – let your manager know should you need to do this.”

Mr Brown said TfL chiefs met yesterday with the trade unions – revealed in the Evening Standard. “We discussed how we can all work together to protect you and our customers and keep London moving. We were all in agreement – we provide and essential service and we are all in this together.”

He concludes; “This is a deeply challenging time for us all: personally, as an organisation and as a city. Your wellbeing and that of Londoners is our top priority.

“Stay safe and help us to serve the people of this city throughout these difficult times.”

John Leach, regional organiser of the RMT, largest of the transport unions, said at the meeting “We offered the support of the RMT during this time on the mutual basis that the management would back and support the staff in all companies.

He admitted the union listed “serious concerns” over cleaning, staff welfare and support.

“Vulnerable staff should be supported. Parts of the underground could be closed if needed, taking in-house all cleaning as well.”