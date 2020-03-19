Fish fry cancellations affect churches, community

Ank Ankebrand, a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North St. Louis, checks the time as he monitors multiple baskets of frying cod and catfish nuggets on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as he works to fill orders for the church’s first first fish fry of the Lenten season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Nicky Hoxworth carries a strawberry cake out of the kitchen at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as he works the church’s first first fish fry of the Lenten season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Ank Ankebrand, a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North St. Louis, checks the temperature while frying baskets of frying cod and catfish nuggets on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as he works to fill orders for the church’s first first fish fry of the Lenten season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Donna Lindsay, the cafeteria cook at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in North St. Louis, dumps a baskets of catfish nuggets on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as she works to fill orders for the church’s first first fish fry of the Lenten season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Like the Cardinals and the Gateway Arch, fish fries during Lent are a St. Louis tradition.And like the opening of the Cardinals’ season and the national park at the Arch, most — if not all — of the more than 130 area fish fries in the area are now canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.Churches and other groups that hold the events, such as American Legion and VFW posts, are going to feel a financial bite from minor to large, organizers said. But it is the social aspect of the fish fries that will be missed the most.“The amount of money we make, it helps but it’s not why we do it,” said Msgr. Ted Wojcicki of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Dardenne Prairie.With 4,600 families and more than 15,000 members, the church is large. But even with long lines every week, the fish fries make up only a small part of their fundraising, he said.“We do it mainly for the fellowship. I was hoping to still have it for that reason,” he said, but they decided on Thursday to cancel the rest of the fries this year.Of more spiritual concern to Wojcicki is the fact that Mass has been canceled, the first time in his 45-year career that that has happened.“It would seem pretty incongruous to cancel Mass but not the fish fry,” he said.St. Augustine Catholic Church in north St. Louis is much smaller. It does not have the facilities to store the fish and other ingredients needed for the fries, so it only accepts pre-orders. That way, volunteers know how much to buy for each Friday, said volunteer coordinator Carmen Charleston.They have a few dozen customers every week, she said.

An exterior view of the former St. Augustine Catholic Church and rectory at 3114 Lismore Street in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

“It’s not a major fundraiser for the church. It’s just a fundraiser, and it helps us stay together for the church and follow our guidelines for Lent,” she said, adding that the Lenten guidelines are to pray, to fast and to help other people.“This helps us with that for those good Catholics who want to follow the guidelines, and other people who just want fish,” she said.“We usually clear about $1,000 or so, which we think is great for our little parish, Charleston said, “We’re not going to go out of business because we didn’t have the fish fries.”She added that the first two fish fries at St. Augustine before the rest were canceled this week “did quite well.”At Holy Family Church in Granite City, Jerome Boyer said the decision to cancel the fish fries was made Saturday out of concern for the safety of all of the participants.Boyer is chairman of the fish fries and also president of the men’s club, which co-sponsors the fries with the Parish School Association.The fries draw about 250 to 300 people per week, he said, and the money that is made is split between the two co-sponsoring organizations.“Indirectly, most of the money goes right to the church,” he said.The men’s club might donate a table or money to a church trivia night, for instance, or may buy things that the church or school needs, he said.Although the fish fries are a relatively minor fundraiser for the organizations, he said, they will take a noticeable hit.“We’re not going to be able to support other things that we normally do throughout the year,” he said.Our Lady of the Presentation in Overland had three successful fish fries before canceling the rest, said church administrative assistant Joan Willey.The cancellations are going to affect both the church — where they make up the largest fundraiser of the year — and the community, she said. The fish fries draw between 600 and 800 people each week.“We get to know the faces. It’s good for the community and the parish,” she said.When the fish fries were canceled, that left the church with a lot of food on hand. Parishioners helped out by making donations to purchase some of the food that was frozen, and the fish that had already been thawed was given to the volunteers. Bread that is left over may be donated to shelters, she said.It is an uncertain time. On Monday, Wojcicki tweeted, “Say a prayer. Wash your hands. Trust in God’s plan.”

