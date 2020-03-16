🔥First West Side Story Images Show Ansel Elgort In Steven Spielberg’s Remake🔥

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in the film world. Plenty of these projects have gone on to critical and box office success, often earning Oscars in the process. There are some great musicals heading to theaters, chief among them being Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story. The original 1961 movie of the same title is a beloved part of American film history, with the remake bringing back Oscar winner Rita Moreno for a new role. And now the first stills from the movie have arrived, including a look at Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort as Tony.

News of the new West Side Story movie was an exciting one, especially with the legendary Steven Spielberg at the helm of the upcoming musical remake. Spielberg found a cast of new and familiar faces to populate his version of the beloved Broadway musical. Broadway and film talent will combine, and the first stills from the West Side Story remake is colorful and exciting. Check it out below.

Mambo! Someone cue the music, because I am so ready to dive into this new West Side Story. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation looks like a love letter to Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ original, while also bringing something unique to theaters. Is it December yet?

These first West Side Story stills comes to us from 20th Century Studios, as the studio has been renamed with Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its subsidiaries. The majority of the images come from the iconic “Dance at the Gym” sequence, where Tony and Maria meet for the first time. While their respective gangs are keeping to themselves and having a dance off, the young couple meets eyes from across the gym and fall in love at first sight. Unfortunately, it was going to be a rocky road for the young lovers.

Tony and Maria will be played by Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler respectively. This duality in star power is consistent throughout Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story cast, and has the chance to launch the career of actors who will be making their big screen debut. Original star Rita Moreno is playing a character written for her named Valentina, while House of Cards’ Corey Stoll and 13 Reasons Why actor Brian D’Arcy James will play Lieutenant Schrank and Officer Krupke. Hamilton breakout Ariana DeBose will also star as Anita.

These first images from the new West Side Story are exciting and kinetic. The movement and choreography of the movie are highlighted in the majority of these images, which features the cast dancing to the movie’s iconic score. The new movie is choreographed by Justin Peck, who won a Tony Award for his work on the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel.

West Side Story recently returned to Broadway, in a reimagined revival. The new staging abandons the show’s original choreography and even iconic songs like “I Feel Pretty”, and also re-examines the issues of race and prejudice through a modern lens. The movie was the subject of some backlash, before Broadway shut down amid concerns over COVID-19.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.