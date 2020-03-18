🔥First UK prison coronavirus case confirmed at HMP Manchester🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The first known case of coronavirus in a UK prison has been confirmed at HMP Manchester.

A statement from the prison, formerly known as Strangeways, said there was one instance of the infection there.

It said no other staff or prisoners were known have Covid-19 at this time.

“There is a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at HMP Manchester,” a statement read.

“No other prison staff or prisoners have tested positive and we are following PHE guidance to minimise the risk of further infection.

“Visits are going ahead as usual at this time.”

