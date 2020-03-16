🔥First U.S. sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday, as it disclosed the case of a sailor assigned to an amphibious assault ship.

The Navy said the sailor was quarantined at home and that personnel that the sailor immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences.

“None of them is aboard the ship currently. U.S. Navy ships conduct routine, daily cleanliness procedures geared toward health, wellness and the prevention of communicable disease spread,” the Navy said in a statement, adding the sailor had been assigned to the USS Boxer.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

