🔥First Sonic The Hedgehog Reactions Call It A Solid Family Film🔥

Let’s face it: Sonic The Hedgehog was never going to be Oscar-worthy material by any stretch of the imagination, but that’s okay – nobody was expecting it to be. In fact, had adorers of Sega’s mascot been polled about their hopes for the film immediately following its original reveal, anything short of a trainwreck would have been the likely answer. In light of the overwhelmingly negative reception to Sonic’s initial design, Paramount decided the best course of action would be to delay the adaptation and take the movie’s anthropomorphic star back to the drawing board.

The result of those efforts, of course, is a blue-haired hedgehog that, prevented from being designed by committee, looks less like the monster from a horror flick and more like the carefree 90s icon that fans all know and love. Total disaster averted on that front, then, but how has the film as a whole been received by critics?

As of writing, the overall aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes currently stands at 70% from 56 critic reviews, with the consensus reading:

Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy — and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.

A film worthy of the ticket price for Jim Carrey’s nostalgic performance alone, then, but do note that it’s still early days as yet. That being the case, you can likely expect the respectable score to swing either way by a few digits as further reviews come in, but a drastic downward plummet seems unlikely at this point. If you’re looking for a solid family day out at the movies this weekend, here’s your answer.

Sonic The Hedgehog is out tomorrow, February 14th, in theaters worldwide. See here for WeGotThisCovered’s own review.