🔥First, rain and snow for St. Louis region, and then teeth-chattering cold🔥

ST. LOUIS — Snow is expected to mix with the rain falling Wednesday in the St. Louis region as forecasters warn of frigid temperatures moving into the area.Rain is forecast to fall most of the day Wednesday followed by a combination of rain and snow in the evening before turning to just snow later. Precipitation is expected to taper off around midnight. Some areas could see up to two inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.Thursday is expected to start out cloudy and then become sunny, bringing with it a bone-chilling cold. Temperatures are expected to drop to about 15 degrees Thursday morning in St. Louis, with wind gusts up to 28 miles per hour.The sudden bursts of wind, in combination with the cold, could result in a wind chill of zero to minus 5 degrees, explained NWS meteorologist Matt Beitscher.”There’s going to be a strong air mass that moves in behind this system that’s going to be pretty cold, and that combination leads to stronger winds, which will drop the wind chill values significantly,” he said.The winds should mellow by Friday, when it’s forecast to be sunny with a high of 27 degrees. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and are expected to “flirt with 60” degrees by Monday, Beitscher said.