First-place BattleHawks gear up for road tests

1 of 2

St. Louis BattleHawks’ quarterback Jordan Ta’amu (10) waves to fans post-game at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Seattle Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes guides the team in a game against the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in The Dome at America’s Center. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

Coming off a pair of impressive home wins, the BattleHawks hit the road for the next two weeks, playing at 2 p.m. Sunday in Washington, D.C., against the Defenders before traveling to Tampa Bay for a March 14 game against the Vipers.The BattleHawks are 3-1 atop the XFL’s East, a game up on the Defenders (2-2).“It’s the trust they have in each other,” St. Louis coach Jonathan Hayes said when asked what makes this team special. “We have to become road warriors again. Our guys know we can’t afford to lose focus. We have to make sure we’re tuned in and ready for Washington.”A longtime NFL player and assistant coach, Hayes is a first-year head coach who hasn’t been afraid to ask for help.“I’ve had a lot of experience watching, learning,” he said. “I’ve had good teachers, coaches who’ve helped put me in position so that when this opportunity arose that I would be ready for it. Probably the main one is (longtime Cincinnati Bengals head coach) Marvin Lewis. I was fortunate to be with him 16 years and he taught me a lot. He always would remind me that I was preparing for the future, too. And then he would elaborate on how you should handle certain things and talk about different situations. It gave me an opportunity to see things through his eyes.”Hayes remains close with his former boss.“Oh yeah, we talk all the time,” Hayes said, chuckling. “Trust me, I still use him as a sounding board all the time. Marvin and I grew up together; we’ve been friends forever.”Hayes will run into another old friend Sunday, Washington defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi. He was a Bengals defensive assistant from 1997-2002.“We were together in Cincinnati for a long time and Louie does a great job of calling their defenses,” Hayes said. “I know some of the things he likes to do. We still have to block them, but they’re going to have to tackle us, too.”DC opened the season with home wins over Seattle (31-19) and New York (27-0). But it dropped its last two on the road, 39-9 to Los Angeles and 25-0 to previously winless Tampa Bay.“They’re a big strong team and they play different when they’re at home,” BattleHawks running back Matt Jones said. “They like playing at home and I’m sure they’ll feel that way after a couple of road losses. We just have to go in ready to play our game.”Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones, a former Ohio State standout, has completed 55 percent of his passes for 674 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.DC’s top rusher is Donnel Pumphrey (131 yards). Top receivers are Rashad Ross (10 catches, 182 yards, one TD) and Eli Rogers (18 catches, 162 yards).“We’re at their place and they’re 2-0 at home this season,” BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu said of the Defenders. “Our game plan really doesn’t change much from week to week — we try to focus on what we do and make plays. I feel that if everyone in this locker room does that, we’ll find a way to keep it going.”More seats for LA gameAfter drawing two of the top three crowds in the XFL through four weeks — 29,554 vs. New York and 27,527 last week against Seattle — the BattleHawks have made more seating available at The Dome at America’s Center for their next home game, March 21 against the Los Angeles Wildcats.The upper-bowl seats went on sale Friday and started at $15. Team officials declined to say how many were sold, but it is believed to be a few thousand. BattleHawks president Kurt Hunzeker tweeted that the team twice had to open up more sections after the first offering. It is the first time the team is selling seats in the upper deck.Ta’amu is honoredAfter falling short through the first three weeks of the season, Ta’amu was named XFL player of the week. In last weekend’s 23-16 win over visiting Seattle, he completed 20 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 16 times, for 63 yards.“Big win for us, team effort, but I’m super-honored and blessed to get the MVP for the week,” Ta’amu said. “Excited to throw it a little more, but that’s the beauty of this offense, we can run and pass, which makes it dangerous for our opponents.”Ta’amu threw passes to eight receivers, including five for 71 yards and a touchdown to De’Mornay Pierson-El and four for 41 yards to former Mizzou standout L’Damian Washington.For the season, Ta’amu has completed 82 of 109 passes for 876 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s fifth in the league in rushing, with 186 yards.“I’m a dual-threat guy and I love running the football, but I also love throwing,” Ta’amu said.The former Ole Miss player’s dream is to play in the NFL, but for now he sees the XFL as an opportunity.“When I was in college, I felt like I could play at the next level, the top level, and that’s my goal,” he said.As a reminder of his competitiveness, Ta’amu showed off a nearby ping pong bracket with him listed as champion.“We had 16 guys and I came out on top,” he said. “If you ever want to challenge me in ping pong, I’m here.”

Sign up for our free XFL/NFL Watch newsletter, tackling the news and updates you need to keep up with the latest from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the NFL.