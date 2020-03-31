🔥First pictures of category of four found dead with dog in Woodmancote home🔥

A family group of four found dead at their house in a quiet village in West Sussex have already been pictured for the very first time.

Robert Needham, 42, Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, Ava Needham, 4, Lexi Needham, 2, were found dead at their house in Woodmancote, near Chichester, sunday on.

Detectives, who’ve launched a murder investigation, are not seeking other people regarding the the deaths and believe it had been an isolated incident.

It comes as an image emerged on Ms Fitzgibbons’ Facebook page of the household going for a walk 48 hours before they died.

She shared a post of her family in the countryside through the coronavirus lockdown, captioning the post: “Out walk for your day.”

More follows…