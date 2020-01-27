🔥First pictures of all nine victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash🔥

Teenage basketball teammates of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna were among nine killed in the tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Police have not yet released the names of those on board but relatives have confirmed the deaths in tributes to their loved ones.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his teenage daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were killed as well as Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

Sarah Chester and her teen daughter Payton are also said to have died when the Sikorsky S-76 crashed and burst into flames.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was also killed in the incident.

It is understood the group was flying to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice.

LA Lakers legend Bryant, 41, was expected to coach the practice session, with Gianna, 13, and her teen teammates ready to play.

Tributes poured out online for college baseball coach Altobelli, 56, and his wife and daughter who ‘routinely’ flew with Bryant to attend basketball games.

Athletic director of Orange Coast College Jason Kehler said in a statement: ‘John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball.

‘He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.’

Christina Mauser, who also worked at the Mamba Academy, was a girls basketball coach at the private elementary Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Gianna was a pupil.

Her husband, Matt Mauser, wrote on Facebook: ‘My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.’

Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester were described as ‘two gorgeous human beings’.

Todd Schmidt, headteacher at Harbor View Elementary school said: ‘As a principal, we work with some amazing families, the Chesters were one of those, engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and laughter.’

He added: ‘This family made such a huge impact at Harbor View. They were genuine, kind-hearted, and caring to the staff, to other families and yes, especially to me.’

In a tribute to pilot Ara Zobayan on Facebook, friend Jared Yochim wrote: ‘Ara was an incredible pilot, instructor pilot, charter pilot and truly a great man. He was not your typical egotistical helicopter pilot like most of us honestly are.

‘Ara was a man that always remained cool, calm and collected.

‘He was always good for a laugh. The loss is not mine, but a community really.

‘Ara impacted so many people and only in a positive way. I’m sorry that you never got to meet him. You would’ve loved him, I promise.’

The helicopter crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is situated to the west of Los Angeles, at around 10am on Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the helicopter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but the control tower at Burbank Airport was contacted by the pilot shortly before 10am local time.

A clip resurfaced online after the tragic crash showing Bryant speaking about his daughter’s dream of following in his footsteps to become a legend of women’s basketball.

The NBA star shared four children with wife Vanessa Bryant – Gianna, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old Capri who was born in June.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in October 2018, Bryant proudly spoke of Gianna’s hopes to join the WNBA in the future.

He said: ‘I’m telling you, the best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me, they’ll be like, “You got to have a boy. You and V got to have a boy, somebody to carry on the tradition, the legacy”.

‘[Gianna’s] like, “Oi, I got this. You don’t need no boy for that, I got this”. That’s right, yes you do. You got this.’

Last night, thousands of mourners gathered outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to those killed in the crash at the ‘home’ of the LA Lakers legend.

As the Grammys took place inside the arena, fans brought flowers, jerseys and mementoes in tribute to Bryant, his daughter, and the seven others killed.