🔥First picture of schoolgirl, 7, stabbed to death in front of family in Bolton park🔥

This is the first picture of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in front of her family in Bolton.

Emily Jones was attacked at around 2.30pm on Sunday in Queen’s Park and died of her injuries, police said.

The 30-year-old woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder was assessed by specialist medical staff and detained under the Mental Health Act. She remains in a highly secure facility.

On Wednesday, Emily’s grieving parents paid tribute to their daughter, saying: “Emily was our only child and the light of our lives.

“She was always full of joy, love and laughter. Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile.”

