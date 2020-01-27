🔥First picture of girl, 10, killed in house fire ‘started by dad who locked her in’🔥

A 10-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire allegedly started by her father who ‘barricaded her in a bedroom’ has been pictured for the first time.

Tributes have poured in for Paige Bolton who died in hospital after the blaze tore through her home in Hull on Saturday.

Her father Gary also died at the scene following the fire at around 7.49am, despite the best efforts of neighbours to break down the door to the house and save them both.

According to a devastated friend, Garry had sent a number of worrying messages, telling him at one point that ‘he had nothing to live for’.

It is alleged that the 47-year-old barricaded himself in a room with Paige.

Neighbours say the fire was started in a bedroom, with smoke billowing from a top floor window.

According to a friend who attended the scene, Garry had been ‘struggling’ for a number of weeks’.

They told the Sun Online: ‘Garry and his partner lost a baby at birth, it was Paige’s twin brother.

‘Recently he had lost his job and was having financial struggles and after Christmas he seemed really down spirited.

‘He told my fella he was going through a bad patch and apart from Paige he said he had nothing really to live for.’

Locals have spoken about their shock at the tragedy and say Mr Bolton had quit his job just a few years ago so that he could concentrate on his daughter.

Carl Goodfellow, 60, told MailOnline that he had tried to break the door down but it was ‘too strong’.

He said: ‘It’s just a tragic event.

‘He was devoted to his daughter, we’d see him taking her to school every day and we’d say hello but that was it really.

‘I heard shouting this morning and saw smoke coming from the upstairs window.’

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said a post mortem would be carried out on Mr Bolton’s body, while the other post mortem was scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said: ‘Investigations into this kind of incident are very complex and take time to complete, so it’s unlikely that we will be able to provide any further details about the incident until early next week.’