A British mum-of-four who died after testing positive for coronavirus while on holiday in Bali has been named as Kimberley Finlayson

Tributes have been paid to the 52-year-old, who was travelling with her family in February when she came down with a fever.

She reported herself to Indonesian health authorities and was later transferred to Bali’s biggest hospital in a critical condition.

She died early on Wednesday morning, the head of Bali’s Covid-19 taskforce Dewa Made Indra confirmed in a statement.

The 52-year-old was co-founder of FMC, a dental publishing and communications company based in Shenley, Hertfordshire.

Friends and colleagues have remembered her as a “whirlwind of energy and ideas” in a statement shared on Dentistry.com.

“She approached the world with an infectious passion, creativity and determination that will forever be written into the fabric of the business,” it reads.

“But for all her many successes, Kimberley preferred to step outside of the limelight, allowing others to take the lead as the public face of her carefully-planned successes.”

It goes on: “She championed her family with the same fierce pride with which she approached her business, and her four children were the centre of her world.”

“Kimberley leaves behind a legacy that will live on for decades to come.”

Health authorities in Bali said she had been suffering from four pre-existing conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, when she contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus.

She became Indonesia’s first recorded death from the disease, officials confirmed.

She leaves behind her husband Ken and their four children, who were kept in quarantine following her illness, according to local reports.

Her husband has since tested negative for the infection and is expected to leave hospital on the weekend, Australian news site 7news reported.

Mrs Finlayson was cremated at the family’s request, the head of Bali’s Covid-19 task force, Dewa Made Indra, said.​