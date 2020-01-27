🔥First microscopic pictures of deadly coronavirus as death toll rises past 80🔥

Chinese authorities have published the first electron microscopic images of a new coronavirus which has killed at least 81 people.

The samples shown in the pictures was extracted from two patients in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak first started.

They were shared by China’s National Microbiology Data Centre, part of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday.

One sample, with the serial number ‘NPRC 2020.00001’, is the first to ever be obtained and examined by medics.

It was extracted on January 6, just days after the ‘patient zero’ was diagnosed with the coronavirus, now being called ‘2019-nCov’.

The second sample, with the serial number ‘NPRC 2020.00001’, was extracted from a different patient on January 22.

China’s National Health Commission confirmed today that death toll from the coronavirus had risen past 80, while 769 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Altogether, this brings the total infected people to 2,744.

The chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has since flown to Beijing for emergency talks with the Chinese government.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote online that he hoped to understand the ‘latest developments and strengthen our partnership with in providing further protection against the outbreak’.

The WHO are yet to declare the outbreak a global emergency – although this could be considered today.

A team of researchers in the UK and US last week predicted that around 350,000 people could be infected in Wuhan alone by February.

Cambodia recently became the 15th country outside of China to confirm cases of the virus, with Thailand, Japan, France and the US all reporting incidents.

Today Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said she suspected there were already cases inside the UK.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested Brits could be airlifted out of quarantined cities in China to escape the deadly virus.

Mr Hunt also said the NHS is well-equipped to deal with patients returning with the virus but warned it could strain the service.

He told BBC’s Today programme: ‘This is a very difficult time of year for the NHS – it is the most difficult time.

‘But, again, my experience is that the NHS does know how to cope with these kinds of emergencies. ‘I think the thing that will be difficult is the knock-on impact on other NHS services.

‘I think it would be very, very challenging for the NHS in terms of the regular workload but I have absolutely no doubt that, when it comes to doing what comes to necessary to isolate the virus and keep the public safe, our doctors and nurses will do exactly what they need to do.’