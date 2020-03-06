🔥First Love Island contestant rumoured to be influencer Nikita Rai🔥

The first contestant for the upcoming summer return of Love Island is rumoured to be influencer and lingerie model Nikita Rai.

According to the Mirror, Rai has met with producers to discuss heading into the villa for the reality show’s return.

Rai is from Bedfordshire and boasts 92,700 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, and she also runs her own YouTube channel.

The Mirror quotes a source as saying: “Nikita was initially lined up for the winter series as a bombshell, however the producers believe she would be better suited for the summer series as they’ve not yet had anyone like her in the original line up before.”

According to the Daily Mail, Rai was initially considered to be a Casa Amor bombshell for the Winter season.

The news follows the conclusion of Love Island’s first-ever winter season, which saw Paige Turley and Finley Tapp become the winning couple.

The series cancelled two episodes following the tragic death of former host Caroline Flack, who took her own life on February 15.

Laura Whitmore hosted the winter season, at the end of which she confirmed the series would be heading back to Majorca for summer.