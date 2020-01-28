🔥FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures🔥

Next week’s Coronation Street sees a special hour-long episode on Friday February 7 to mark the soap’s 10,000th episode. But as our Weatherfield favourites head to Blackpool on a coach trip, life for some will never be the same again…

Geoff locks Yasmeen up

Geoff manipulates Yasmeen into being his magician’s assistant, knowing that she’s claustrophobic and hates getting in the box.

The trick goes horribly wrong, but while Geoff paints on a smile for the audience, it is clear he is inwardly seething.

When a video of his trick going wrong goes viral, Geoff gets revenge by locking a terrified Yasmeen in the box at home.

He leaves her there while he goes to the pub.

Geoff gets home and finds Tim with Yasmeen. Geoff insists that he left the box unlocked.

Tim isn’t convinced his dad is telling the truth, and later Yasmeen tells Eileen about what Geoff did.

Roy realises Nina is in trouble

Nina comes to the cafe to see Roy, but when he quizzes her about her rucksack, she quickly scarpers.

Nina later confesses she is homeless and finally accepts Roy’s offer of a sofa to sleep on.

Bethany gets even

When Ray asks Bethany to be extra nice to some investors at the Bistro, she feels exploited.

She serves one of the investors a childish ice cream, leaving Ray seething.

Rita gets some upsetting news

Rita gets news that Dennis has died.

There is also a note requesting she scatters his ashes in Blackpool.

Seeing the opportunity for a road trip, Jenny books a coach and invites half of of Weatherfield to join in the fun.

Everyone is excited about their trip to Blackpool, but things don’t quite go to plan.

As it looks like they might never make it to Blackpool, tensions start to rise amongst the group… and by the end of the trip lives will have changed forever.

Meanwhile one Weatherfield resident will realise the time has come to leave the cobbles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

