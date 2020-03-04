🔥First look inside magnificent King's Drawing Room at Kensington Palace🔥

As a furniture designer myself, when I got the chance to see the new chandeliers being installed in the newly restored King’s Drawing Room at Kensington Palace, I wondered who had got the job of making them.

The huge red damask-decorated room was a hive of activity with a team of white-gloved men, all looking anxious, guiding pullies down from the remarkable William Kent ceiling, while carver Ray Dudman stood calmly by, beaming with pride as one of his four gilded creations was gently lifted, to be fitted in the space where an original chandelier once hung.

No one knows what happened to those originals, though curator and deputy curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Dr Lee Prosser and Sebastian Edwards, both wonder if they had simple fallen apart with age only to end up in one of the “barrow sales” — the forerunner to car boot sales — held in the palace conservatory at the beginning of the 19th century.

For the last 100 years nothing has hung from this resplendent ceiling. Indeed, the only evidence that something had hung there was found in the accounts of 1724, showing a then-astronomical charge of £60 for each of four chandeliers, together with an illustration published by Pyne in 1819 depicting the state room during the reign of King George III, with four chandeliers visible in all their glory.

Gilded and grand: the new chandeliers are prepared to be hoisted into place at the palace (© Historic Royal Palaces/SWNS)

When the room was restored it was decided to return Kensington Palace to the period of King George I during the 1720s and reinstate the room with chandeliers, making them the focal point.

There is something theatrical about chandeliers and they make a huge difference to the light in a room.

Remarkably, the mechanics and framework for lowering and raising the originals was still intact above the room and accessible through a small crawl space, re-engineered so it could take the 40kg weight of each new chandelier.

Originally, a pair of chandeliers would operate on each single pulley and would most likely have had to be lowered to be restocked with new candles during the course of a single long winter’s evening.

Lavish restoration: a mock-up was made of the chandelier arm sections to get the scale right. Then came two years of hand-carving and gilding with 23.5 carat gold leaf (© Historic Royal Palaces/SWNS)

In fact, the height and number of the candles would have told you how long you were expected to stay, as well as reflecting the wealth of the Crown.

In these new chandeliers we have 10 candles, in LED, but at a colour match to a single candle, and a very discreet set of 10 tiny but high-powered LEDs that allow the paintings to be lit properly for the first time.

Master carver Dudman, a gilder and restorer and Royal Warrant holder at W Thomas Restorations in Wimbledon, explained the enormous amount of work that went into the creation of these pieces.

First a mock-up had to be made of the arm sections to get the scale right. Wonderful full-scale drawings were then created. A full-scale mock-up was used to test for size and the diameter was subsequently increased.

There followed two years of hand-carving and gilding to complete. The chandeliers required 280 books of 23.5 carat gold leaf. Each book contains 25 sheets of this precious material. The gold was then “distressed” to reveal some of the red underpaint, so that the chandeliers would not look too new.

So was it worth it?

The test is that it is now impossible to imagine the room without them.

Go and see for yourself when the palace reopens to the public on March 26.

The chandeliers were the missing link that now makes sense of William Kent’s extraordinary designs for the Drawing Room’s painted ceiling.

They add scale and balance to this room, where courtiers would gather to seek favours from the monarch.

