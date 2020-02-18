🔥First Look At What’s Coming To Netflix In March 2020🔥

The streaming sector may be growing ever more crowded as increasing numbers of providers embrace the video-on-demand model of content distribution, but industry pioneer Netflix continues to dominate in terms of original content and more than double the subscribers of its nearest competitor, Disney+. And in March of 2020, those 62 million subscribers have a lot of compelling movies and series to look forward to, both original and imported.

In terms of weekly series, Crash Landing On You, the second-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history after Sky Castle, and Chinese romcom Find Yourself both begin airing new episodes on Sundays in March, while the South Korean series Itaewon Class, the first project from distribution company Showbox, premieres new episodes on Fridays.

The first of the month, meanwhile, marks the first big release of material, including:

The first season of the Japanese anime based on a Takahiro manga, Akame ga Kill!

The first season of the South Korean detective series Voice

The third season of the 1930s-set German neo-noir period piece Babylon Berlin

The third season of the documentary series The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

Kevin Smith’s 2010 buddy cop action comedy Cop Out, starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan

The 2016 neo-noir erotic thriller Frank & Lola, starring Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots

The 2009 romantic comedy Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, starring Michael McConaughey and Jennifer Garner

The 2009 ensemble romcom He’s Just Not That Into You, based on the self-help book by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo

The 2011 animated Dreamworks wuxia action comedy sequel Kung Fu Panda 2

The 2004 adaptation of the Lemony Snicket novel series A Series of Unfortunate Events, starring Jim Carrey

The 2010 romantic dramedy Life As We Know It, starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhmel

The 2008 sports comedy Semi-Pro, starring Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson, and André Benjamin

The 2010 ensemble romcom Valentine’s Day, directed by Garry Marshall

After that, March 5th marks the debut of the ten-episode third season of the animated series Castlevania, while the second season of the animated series Paradise PD premieres on March 6th. Also debuting on the 6th are the third season of the Turkish fantasy drama series The Protector and the second season of the culinary travelogue series Ugly Delicious, as well as the debut of the Netflix original mystery comedy-thriller Spenser Confidential.

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg are teaming up again for their new film SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL, on Netflix March 6. Wahlberg stars alongside Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Austin Post. pic.twitter.com/tmfRTd8BAg

— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 31, 2019

March 11th, meanwhile, sees the premiere of the second season of the corruption-exposing docuseries Dirty Money, as well as the first season of the Brazilian variant of social media reality TV gameshow The Circle.

And March 13th marks the premiere of the true-life drama mystery Lost Girls, based on the 2013 book by Robert Kolker, as well as the second season of Netflix’s first original Korean series, Kingdom, and the debut of the first season of Japanese anime based on a Paru Itagaki manga, Beastars (season 1).

The furry murder mystery romance Beastars finally drops March 13th! Join anxious wolf boy Legosi on his journey to solve a friend’s murder and, even harder, understand his feelings toward dwarf rabbit Haru. #Beastars pic.twitter.com/EtFhUMmcB0

— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 13, 2020

The 24th season of enduring children’s program Thomas & Friends then premieres on March 15th, while March 20th sees the debut of the first season of the medieval Dutch series The Letter for the King, as well as the Italian soccer film Ultras and the limited series biopic Self-Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C. J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer in an adaptation of A’Lelia Bundles’ biography On Her Own Ground.

WE CAN’T WAITNetflix has announced the title and premiere date for its upcoming Madam C.J. Walker limited series starring @octaviaspencer. The 4-part project “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” will debut on March 20, 2020. #Netflix #OctaviaSpencer pic.twitter.com/5C9y8F9XHb

— Black Movie Hall of Fame (@movie_fame) January 2, 2020

March 25th, meanwhile, marks the premiere of the David and Àlex Pastor sports film The Occupant, with the second season of the Japanese anime based on a Yumi Tamura manga 7 Seeds and the miniseries adaptation of Deborah Feldman’s 2012 memoir Unorthodox debuting on the 26th.

And March 27th rounds out the month with the release of the much-anticipated third season of the Emmy Award winning crime drama Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix next month?