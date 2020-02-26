🔥First Look At Star Wars: The High Republic’s Jedi Revealed🔥

The newly announced Star Wars: The High Republic promises to show the golden age of the Jedi Knights and their rule of peace and justice in the galaxy, but how different will these light side warriors appear in comparison with their future counterparts?

Lucasfilm finally unveiled Project Luminous this week as a publishing initiative that’ll expand a completely new narrative taking place 200 years before the events of Episode I – The Phantom Menace. In this era, known as the High Republic, the Galactic Senate and the Jedi Order are at the height of their power, maintaining order across that galaxy far, far away. As the first trailer teased, though, these Jedi Knights will be different than what we saw in the Prequel Trilogy.

For one thing, the creators compared them to the knights of the Round Table in the Arthurian legend, which is a far cry from the hypocritical and blind Jedi warriors we saw in the Clone Wars. In addition, these light side Force-users from the golden era of the Republic will enforce law and justice like sheriffs in the farther reaches of the galaxy.

As for their appearance, some recently released pieces of concept art reveal that these ‘knights’ are going to look the part, as opposed to the ones we know from the Prequel era who look like monks or samurai warriors. And you can check some of the designs out down below:

But these chivalrous warriors will be challenged by a powerful adversary, a group of “space Vikings” known as the Nihil. We don’t know a lot about these creatures or their affiliation, but we’ve been told that they’ll be dangerous and chaotic. Whether or not these bandits are force-sensitive remains to be seen, but their looks don’t give us much to go on.

At any rate, we’re excited to see this different generation of the Jedi in action when the first novel, titled Light of the Jedi, officially launches the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative on August 25th, 2020. Don’t miss it!