🔥First look at floating pool set to link the roofs of two skyscrapers🔥

Sky Pool, the incredible aquarium-style swimming pool set to float between the rooftops of two luxury skyscrapers near Battersea is now in its final stages of construction and testing, new images show.

A world first, the transparent 25-metre-long outdoor pool will allow residents of the buildings to swim from one tower to the other 10 storeys above the ground.

The floating pool is due to be installed next year at Embassy Gardens, a new 2,000-home neighbourhood in the Nine Elms regeneration zone around Battersea Power Station.

The acrylic structure has been designed with specialist input from aquarium designers Reynolds, the outfit behind the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, AquaDom in Berlin’s Radisson SAS Hotel.

A world first: Sky Pool to open in Battersea in 2020

Guests of the hotel travel in a lift, through the core of a 16-metre-tall cylinder containing more than 2,500 fish, to dine in one of the restaurants on top of the aquarium.

Over the past year, the pool has been developed and tested in a factory in Colorado where the designers are based.

According to an Embassy Gardens spokesperson, the structure is “currently undergoing its final testing and treatments before it will be prepared for shipping to the UK [next summer].”

At a weight of 50 tonnes, the pool will reach its final Nine Elms destination by sea, river and road.

The sky deck atop the buildings will have a spa, a summer bar and Orangery where residents can relax while soaking up views of London landmarks including the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the US Embassy next door.

World first: the Sky Pool will be suspended 10 storeys above the ground

Demand for apartments with a pool view has been high, according to Embassy Gardens, with the majority now sold.

At an open house event on 31 August, two-bedroom flats launched in the Legacy Building with prices from £789,000.