🔥First lady Sarah Polk wielded power behind the scenes🔥

Some first ladies stand out in American memory — Martha Washington, Mary Todd Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy. More recently, we read and saw lots about Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton.But Sarah Polk? Few of us even recall her husband, James K. Polk, a one-term Oval Office occupant (1845-49). Most of those who know of Polk take note of the vocal domestic opposition to the Mexican-American War waged under his authority.So what makes Sarah Polk worthy of a biography? In “Lady First” (subtitled “The World of First Lady Sarah Polk”), history and women’s studies professor Amy S. Greenberg of Penn State University makes her case this way:“Sarah labored long hours to keep up with her workaholic husband, and she fully embraced the world of politics while operating largely outside the public view. She also entered office with two rare advantages for a First Lady looking to mobilize power: she was childless and her husband embraced her political abilities. She became his communications director and political sounding board. Her life was long, dramatic, and decidedly public, despite her insistence that she was a lady first.”Ah, yes — a lady. In the 19th century, her gender set her behind the men in her life. Women were expected to be demure, modest and meek. In public, Sarah Polk showed all of those traits. But in her private life, she proved to be what the French call une femme formidable.