🔥First Godzilla Vs. Kong Reaction Calls It The Best MonsterVerse Movie Yet🔥

It’s fair to say that Godzilla vs. Kong has had a troubled production, with delays and reshoots coming alongside the disappointing performance of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, now that we’re getting some better looks at the blockbuster, it appears that things have been turned around and so far, at least, it’s being received pretty well by audiences. In fact, a new reaction to a test screening has even gone as far as calling the Adam Wingard-directed movie the best entry yet in the MonsterVerse.

The Twitter review from ViewerAnon praises Godzilla vs. Kong and how it makes the most of its running time, with the user saying:

I’m not going to spoil the film. Suffice it to say GODZILLA VS KONG is the best movie in the modern Monsterverse and blissfully runs less than two hours.

This and other test screening responses will likely give Warner Bros. relief after those aforementioned reshoots and make good on their promise that fans will be satisfied by Godzilla and Kong finally being given the chance to duke it out. The movie’s been a long time coming, after all, and it’s the fourth entry in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, which began with the 2014 Godzilla reboot, followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

Godzilla vs. Kong has been on the cards for almost 5 years, in fact, with principal photography beginning in late 2018 and wrapping in 2019. The decision to push the release date back to November 20th, 2020 has given Wingard and the crew time to reshape what remains a much-anticipated project and it seems they’re now sitting on a winner.

In terms of plot, the film will focus on a human conspiracy and add more backstory to the MonsterVerse titans, with many of the franchise’s characters returning to take part in the action. The story of Godzilla vs. Kong is probably not the biggest priority for fans, though, compared to seeing how Wingard pulls off a battle between the two iconic characters. The relatively short runtime of the movie also suggests that we won’t have long to wait until Godzilla and Kong are fighting it out, although rumors of a post-credits scene may mean that their battle is only setting up an even larger conflict to come.