🔥First French citizen dies from coronavirus as outbreak of disease continues to spread across Europe🔥

A 60-year-old man has become the first French citizen to die after being infected with coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

The first coronavirus death in Europe was a Chinese tourist who died in France on February 15.

But the man’s death marks the first of a French citizen.

In a televised statement, senior health director Jerome Salomon said the man had been in a very serious condition was tested at Paris’ Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital late on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately (he) died during the night,” Mr Salomon added.

The man was one of three new cases in France, bringing the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in France to 17.

