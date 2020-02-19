🔥First ever Baulder's Gate 3 gameplay will be revealed next week🔥

Baulder’s Gate fans get ready: we will finally be getting our first-ever look at the new game in over a week’s time.

The game’s developers, Larian Studios, will be taking part in a panel at the gaming expo PAX East in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, February 20, where creative director Swen Vike is expected to reveal more about the upcoming game, Baulder’s Gate 3.

The Baulder’s Gate series is set in the Dungeons and Dragons’ universe. Whilst not much has been revealed regarding the story, the trailer released in June last year, dropped some hints that the main enemy in the game will be the octopus-headed monstrosities known as mind flayers, infamous within the Dungeons and Dragons’ cannon.

In a tweet, the game’s account teased that Larian will be playing the game live on stage.

The announcement teaser shows a return of a malevolent presence to Baldur’s Gate, intent on devouring it from the inside out, corrupting everything that remains in the Forgotten Realms – a fictional fantasy realm where the story takes place.

Larian Studios and Wizards of the Coast, which owns D&D, have managed to keep a lid on information regarding the game, so we expect a lot of information to come out of PAX East next week.

Thankfully, for those of us who aren’t able to take a trip to the States, we’ll all be able to watch along through the live stream on YouTube.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts