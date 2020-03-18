🔥First Dates star Fred Sirieix announces engagement🔥

Wedding bells are ringing as First Dates star Fred Sirieix has announced that he is engaged.

Sirieix is best known as the Channel 4 dating series’ famous maître d’ who plays cupid and provides the perfect ambience for singletons to fall in love at the show’s London restaurant.

In an Instagram post he revealed that his girlfriend of two years, who he nicknames “fruitcake” had “said yes” when he asked her to marry him.

Siriex, who has largely kept his own romantic life out of the spotlight, previously confirmed their relationship on social media in January 2018.

The star previously revealed that he has never been married before but was in a long-term relationship for 12 years and has two children, Andrea, 15, and Lucian, 10.

He told the Sun Online how he’ll be celebrating his engagement: “We are delighted. As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril [Jamaica] for a party on the beach,” as you do.

It seems like the star is just as romantic off screen, describing a typical date night in 2018: “Occasionally, I’ll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call “fruitcake”.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Sirieix is set to front a new spin off series, Teen First Dates.

The six part series, which will aim to feature teens and young adults from a diverse range of backgrounds, is slated to start filming in Manchester later this year.