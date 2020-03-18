First COVID-19 death announced in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday from his Capitol office.The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel, officials said during a Wednesday news conference. State officials did not immediately provide more details about the patient Wednesday afternoon. The governor is set to give another press conference Wednesday evening. • COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatmentThis is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

