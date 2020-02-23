🔥First Candyman Reboot Trailer Is On The Way🔥

We’re now less than four months away from the release of Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, and it seems the film’s first promotional footage could be making its way online very soon.

Bloody Disgusting reports that the upcoming horror reboot has now been officially rated by the Alberta Film Classification office, a government-run company that rates footage before it screens in Alberta theaters. This implies that the movie’s first trailer is just around the corner.

In fact, the site speculates that the trailer could be attached to Universal’s The Invisible Man, which is scheduled for release on February 28th, meaning that the footage might be dropping online a little sooner than that.

As it stands, the new Candyman has a fair bit more hype behind it than your average horror reboot. This is partly due to the involvement of acclaimed director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), though it also doesn’t hurt that Get Out and Us helmsman Jordan Peele is attached as both producer and co-writer.

Nonetheless, we still have much to learn about the movie, which has so far been the subject of countless rumors and contradictory reports. The involvement of original Candyman Tony Todd, for instance, remains unclear, though the actor himself has at least confirmed that he’ll have some kind of presence in the reboot.

As for the plot, we so far know that the film will serve as a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 Candyman that brings us back to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the series began.

Here’s hoping the movie’s first trailer will fill in some of the blanks when it finally drops, but either way, all will be revealed when Candyman hits theaters on come June 12th.