🔥First British person with coronavirus reveals agony of contracting illness🔥

A Welsh teacher who became the first British man to contract coronavirus has revealed what it feels like to be infected with Covid-19.

Connor Reed, 25, caught the strain while teaching English at a foreign language in a school in Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – at the end of November.

Setting out how symptoms developed in the Daily Mail, he said at first he put his bleary eyes down to a cold and continued to go to work.

However he soon developed a sore throat and tried to combat the illness by making hot toddies – a concoction made up of whisky, honey and hot water.

Connor Reed spoke after his infection and living in China during the outbreak on TV (This Morning)

Despite appearing to make a recover over the next few days, by day seven he said he suddenly ached all over and suffered from a thumping headache, burning eyes and a hacking cough and was forced to take the day off work.

Speaking about his declining health on that day he said: “The symptoms hit me this afternoon like a train and, unless there’s an overnight miracle, I will not be going to work tomorrow. It’s not just that I feel so ill — I really don’t want to give this flu to any of my colleagues.”

By day 12 his symptoms got worse and he decided to try to “survive a taxi journey” to hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“’I’ve had a relapse. Just as I thought the flu was getting better, it has come back with a vengeance,” he said.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 under the microscope (National Institutes of Health/AF)

“My breathing is laboured. Just getting up and going to the bathroom leaves me panting and exhausted. I’m sweating, burning up, dizzy and shivering. The television is on but I can’t make sense of it. This is a nightmare.”

He was prescribed antibiotics but did not take them over fears he would become resistant, instead relying on steam inhalation and rest.

On day 22 he said: “I was hoping to be back at work today but no such luck. The pneumonia has gone — but now I ache as if I’ve been run over by a steamroller.

“My sinuses are agony, and my eardrums feel ready to pop. I know I shouldn’t but I’m massaging my inner ear with cotton buds, trying to take the pain away.”

Wuhan, China: Convention Centre turned into a hospital for Coronavirus

After days of ill health he finally felt better on day 24 in what he describes as his “hallelujah” moment.

He found out on day 52 via a hospital notification that he had coronavirus.

“At the time, to be honest, I didn’t even know what coronavirus was at that point,” he told ITV’s This Morning over a feed from Wuhan earlier this week.

“So it doesn’t matter at that stage. I got sick, I got over it and that’s the way I look at it.”

Speaking about the current atmosphere in Wuhan, Mr Reed said people remained under quarantine, with citizens unable to buy items from shops.

“Each community has a community manager and then you contact them and then they purchase things for you”, he said.

“One person from each household is not allowed to leave for three days, and that person must be registered and have their ID cards with them.

“It is quite scary because normally the streets are bustling with people. There are people dancing and singing on the streets, it’s normally a very jovial place.

“But at the moment it is very dead and you can feel the atmosphere that’s happening.”

Across the world, the number of people killed worldwide by the virus now exceeds 3,000 and there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases.

While most patients only have mild symptoms, Covid-19 appears to be much more deadly than seasonal flu.

In Italy, which has the most cases in Europe, there are 1,694 confirmed cases and have been 34 deaths.