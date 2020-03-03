First African American on Illinois high court dies at 86

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 6, 1997, file photo, Justice Charles Freeman speaks to a panel during the second day of hearings in Springfield, Ill., before an Illinois House panel probing Justice James Heiple’s possible impeachment. Freeman, the first African-American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, died Monday, March 2, 2020, according to a statement from the state’s high court. He was 86. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, Pool, File)

Seth Perlman

CHICAGO — Justice Charles E. Freeman, the first African American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, died on Monday, according to a statement from the state’s high court. He was 86.Current Chief Justice Anne M. Burke heralded Freeman as someone with a sharp legal mind who broke down barriers throughout his life.“Justice Freeman was … a trailblazer,” she said in the statement announcing Freeman’s death. She added: “He was a gentleman and a truly gracious individual. I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone.The statement didn’t include a cause death.Freeman, who was also the first African American to become chief justice on the court, won election to the open seat in 1990 by defeating Republican candidate Robert Chapman Buckley with 62% of the vote. Freeman retired in 2018.While a Cook County circuit judge from 1976 to 1986, Freeman was the first African American to swear in a Chicago mayor. It was Harold Washington, who became the city’s first black mayor in 1983.Once asked about the significance of his becoming the first black chief justice in Illinois, Freeman said it would not influence his assessment of the law, according to the Monday’s statement.“I’m an African American who now has become chief judge,” he said. “I’m not an African American chief justice. I have no different perception on what course I would take because of my heritage.”Freeman was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 1933, a descendant of slaves who secured their freedom before the Civil War. As an undergrad, he studied at Virginia Union University and got his law degree from John Marshall Law School in 1962.Burke described Freeman as a devoted family man, saying Freeman told her how his wife of more than 50 years, Marylee, would slip a love note into his suitcase every time he traveled to Springfield.”I knew then that they had one of those storybook romances — everlasting,” Burke said.The supreme court statement says Freeman is survived by his son, Kevin Freeman, two grandchildren and a brother in Virginia.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Proceeds from the sale, approved by the board of directors at a meeting Wednesday, will go to a fund setup to pay for Girl Scouts to organize their own activities, CEO Loretta Graham, said in a news release Thursday.

Wastewater and flooding are a constant for these residents, who watch as their homes deteriorate while public officials offer only temporary fixes.

Costello, the son of former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello, was named acting director on Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Dispensaries across the state sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot last month.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old southern Illinois girl are suing local school officials, alleging that their daughter wa…

Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake announced it was suspending its cheer program after East St. Louis earlier took the same step.

First responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to the Taylorville man.

Born on leap day in 1912, he died 100 years later to the day.

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 6, 1997, file photo, Justice Charles Freeman speaks to a panel during the second day of hearings in Springfield, Ill., before an Illinois House panel probing Justice James Heiple’s possible impeachment. Freeman, the first African-American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, died Monday, March 2, 2020, according to a statement from the state’s high court. He was 86. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, Pool, File)