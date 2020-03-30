🔥Firefighters asked to drive ambulances as coronavirus hits paramedics🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Firefighters are being asked to volunteer to drive London ambulances after a huge number of frontline medics were unable to work due to coronavirus.

Fire and ambulance chiefs were meeting this morning to discuss how blue-light trained firefighters can be used to keep ambulances on the road.

The LAS is under unprecedented pressure, with up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, but about 900 staff are reportedly unable to work after displaying coronavirus symptoms or self-isolating after a family member fell sick. LAS paramedic Nigel Flanagan tweeted: “Last night was SO busy. Lots of calls attending Covid-19. Please only call 999 in life-threatening emergencies.”

The new procedures could see firefighters at the wheel of ambulances from later this week. Discussions have begun with the Fire Brigades Union over the availability of protective equipment and Covid-19 testing for firefighters who volunteer.

The initiative is also expected to see firefighters deliver food and medicine and retrieve bodies. The measures are to be trialled for two months. An LFB spokesman said: “While we [await to] confirm the details of how we can provide assistance to the LAS, we have asked our staff to volunteer their support so that we are prepared to take on these additional critical roles.”

The pressure on LAS has forced some home birth services to be cancelled as crews cannot guarantee they will be able to attend in an emergency. Homebirth Homerton said it has had to suspend its service, with women now required to give birth in hospital.

The number of reported deaths from coronavirus in London hospitals rose to 414 yesterday, up 168 over the weekend. This includes 55 at London North West Healthcare NHS trust, which runs Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals, 45 at Barts Health, which runs five hospitals, 36 at St George’s and 33 at Croydon hospital.

Today University College Hospital, in Bloomsbury, announced it was temporarily closing its children’s A&E. All cases will be diverted to The Whittington hospital, in Archway, to allow UCLH to increase capacity to handle adult Covid-19 patients.

Cancer care in London is also undergoing a shake-up in a bid to prevent patients awaiting surgery from having operations cancelled. Last week Barking, Havering and Redbridge trust, which runs Queen’s hospital in Romford and King George in Ilford, said it was suspending cancer surgery and chemotherapy for a fortnight.

Under the new system, the Royal Marsden cancer hospital will oversee a pan-London cancer “hub” that will prioritise surgery to patients most in need. The hub will look to deliver surgery at the Marsden in Chelsea, UCLH’s Westmoreland Street hospital and at the Bupa Cromwell hospital.

Prasanna Sooriakumaran, a consultant cancer surgeon at UCLH, said the hub was a “major step forward”.

