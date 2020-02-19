firefighter-dies-in-blaze-at-california-library

Firefighter dies in blaze at California library

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – A firefighter died in a blaze at a library in central California late on Tuesday, officials said.

Another firefighter was still “unaccounted for” as crews battled to contain the flames at the 1950s building in Porterville, Tulare County Fire Department said.

The library did not have a sprinkler system, a spokeswoman for the fire department said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

