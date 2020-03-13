The latest headlines in your inbox

A policeman who risked his life to save children and other residents from a blazing block of flats has said he would do it again — even though his fiancée told him off.

Body-worn footage shows Inspector Toby Walton and Sergeant Owen Schutt using fire extinguishers to batter down doors at the property in Harrow.

Neighbours ran to help before the fire brigade and other police arrived.

Insp Walton and Sgt Schutt, both 29, were on routine patrol when they saw flames in Cranleigh Gardens at 6.40pm last Saturday.

A tumble dryer being used behind the Ayuspa spa and beauty salon is believed to have caught fire, and the flames engulfed the flats above.

Hit by smoke: Inspector Toby Walton and a colleague broke down doors to save residents at a blazing block of flats in Harrow (Jeremy Selwyn)

Insp Walton said: “I saw one women at her bedroom window. I knew she had a kid. There were three others who also had children.

“Owen and I went to the first floor and couldn’t get in, even when we tried to kick the door in.

Bodycam footoage from the fire rescue (Met Police)

“Then we went to the ground floor. We used a fire extinguisher to smash the door and I asked people for help.

“A very helpful member of the public went home and brought an axe back. Within 10 seconds of going through the door, I was hit by the smoke.

“Every breath I took peppered my lungs. It was really horrible.”

The scene of the fire

The officers managed to alert residents, some of whom were asleep, to leave the building and were later treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Insp Walton rewarded himself with a Cadbury Creme Egg back at the station but his partner Georgia, a member of police staff, was not happy.

Asked if he would race into a burning building again, he said: “Yes. Afterwards I got a big telling off from the fiancée. But what we did is not really something you think about.”

He added: “The community were exceptional, they didn’t have to help us … but did.”

Neelu Srikanaha, who owns the spa, said: “One of my staff was using the tumble dryer and it caught fire… We called the fire brigade but the police got here first.

“They got everyone out — they were very heroic and we would like to thank them.” Acting Chief Inspector James Noble said: “I am incredibly proud of the actions of these two officers — thanks to their quick-thinking nobody was seriously injured.”